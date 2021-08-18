Wisconsin to lead the nation in cranberry production

(WKOW) -- The state of Wisconsin is expected to lead the nation in cranberry production for the 27th year in a row.

In fact, growers in the state are expected to produce more than half of the nation's crop. The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee says almost eight million barrels of cranberries will be harvested this fall -- 4.7 million of those barrels will come from Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin cranberry growers work hard to deliver a healthy, sustainable crop year after year,” said Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association Executive Director Tom Lochner in a news release. “Wisconsin growers are proud to be the number one producing region not only in the United States, but the world.”

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association says the state's cranberry industry generates $1 billion in state economic impact and provides thousands of local jobs.