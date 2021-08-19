Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Afghanistan’s president, driven out by the Taliban, is the latest leader on the run to turn up in the United Arab Emirates. Others who found refuge here include Spain’s disgraced former king and two Thai prime ministers. In nearby Qatar, meanwhile, the Taliban’s political leaders have been given refuge and have maintained a political office for years. The UAE and Qatar share much in common, despite their sharp political differences. Both Gulf Arab states have close security partnerships with the United States and both have provided safe haven to political fugitives and exiled leaders.