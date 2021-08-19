Afghan refugees won’t change training mission at Ft. McCoy

FT. MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW) - The addition of Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy won't affect the other operations taking place there, a spokesperson told WXOW Thursday morning.

Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell said that the Defense Department approved three installations to temporarily house up to 22,000 Afghan special immigration VISA applicants and their families. Those installations include Fort McCoy, Fort Bliss in Texas, and Fort Lee in Virginia.

It isn't clear how many of those refugees are headed to Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday as many as 2,000 could come to the fort, but he said that the numbers were 'conjecture at this time.'

Townsell said the presence of the immigrants won't have a negative effect on any of the fort's training, operations, readiness, or other military missions taking place.

She stated that the entire operation falls under the U.S. Northern Command, a joint force supported by the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services.

During their time on the post, the State Department has the responsibility for the well being and support of the immigrants and their families, Townsell said.

No date was given when the refugees would be arriving.

As of Thursday morning, the Pentagon said that some 7,000 civilians had been taken out of Kabul.

MORE COVERAGE

Pentagon confirms Afghan refugees coming to Fort McCoy

Governor Evers releases statement on Afghanistan refugees at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy preparing to host Afghan refugees

Afghan refugees may come to Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy and Sparta area are experienced in hosting refugees