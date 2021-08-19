Annual dog swim raises money for dog park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)-- Some fun at the pool Wednesday will help pups have future fun at the park thanks to a doggy dip fundraiser.

The Chippewa Falls Happy Tails Dog Park hosted its 14th annual dog swim Wednesday afternoon at the Chippewa Falls pool after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The cost for the event was $5 per dog, but the fun was for free.

The fundraiser doesn't just benefit the park, it helped owners and their pets blow off some steam.

"To let the energy off the dogs. The dogs enjoy swimming so much. They'll be in the water probably all day," said Susan Thomas.

All sorts of dogs came out, from therapy dogs to working dogs, and they all enjoyed swimming and playing together.

The Happy Tails staff hoped to raise $1,000 for improvements and upkeep for the park.