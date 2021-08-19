Army Reserve expands training capabilities at Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy, Wis. (WXOW) - The 416th Theater Engineer Command just finished a new training site for building bridges in a combat environment. A temporary bridge kit, the LOC-B, is a Line of Communication Bridge used to span over gaps in terrain where standard bridges aren't available nearby or where civilian bridges have been damaged.

A ribbon cutting ceremony today dedicated this new training site at Fort McCoy. The site allows soldiers to practice their bridge building and dismantling skills which has been missing in the Army Reserve.

Just over a year in planning, the site construction itself was a remarkable feat of Army engineering. Sergeant Major John Nelson worked with his soldiers to build the training area and install the embankment the LOC-B kits will sit on.

"Everything you see out here wasn't here twelve weeks ago," SGM Nelson said. "So we've brought in hundreds of soldiers and equipment and everything and built this out from scratch. A huge win for the Army Reserve and Fort McCoy."

The LOC-B spans up to 50 meters but can go out to 200 meters over water with a barge system. It's strong enough for heavily armored 100-ton M-1 Abrams to drive over it.

The 416th Theater Engineer Command general, Major General Matthew Baker, officiated the ceremony followed by another guest speaker Mr. Steve Danner.

The 88th Readiness Division is proud to have the 416th TEC's newest training site at Fort McCoy as it adds more training capabilities that emulate real-world conditions. Along with Army Reserve, Army National Guard and Active Duty Soldiers will be able to use the area as well.