Ashley for the Arts raises more than $635K for area non-profits

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Last week's Ashley for the Arts generated more than $635,000 that goes to 65 area non-profit organizations.

That's a record amount according to organizers.

Thousands of people visited Memorial Park over the three days of the event which included musical headliners such as Toby Keith, Foreigner, and Little Big Town. Arts and crafts vendors also had displays in the park.

Volunteers from the non-profits contributed their efforts before, during, and after the weekend in order to make for a successful event.

Among the 65 organizations, nearly half, 32, were area school districts.

Ashley for the Arts has already set the dates for next year's event. It's scheduled for August 11-13, 2022.