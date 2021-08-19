Bangor’s win streak extends into new season, defeats Mel-Min 30-7

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - After achieving a perfect 7-0 record in the Spring season, Cardinals opened the Fall campaign at home against the Mustangs of Melrose-Mindoro.

Thursday's game marked the beginning of the Grant Era of Bangor Football.

The Cardinals began the season right where they left off. Quarterback Ashton Mishek connected with Tight End Dustin McDonald for a 28-yard Passing Touchdown to make it 20-0 Cardinals.

Melrose-Mindoro's Raef Radcliffe showcased the Mustangs' breakaway speed with a 45-yard Touchdown to make it 20-7 Cardinals.

Bangor's dynamic duo at running back proved to be too much for Melrose-Mindoro. Tanner Jones had 27 carries for 167 yards and a Touchdown. Mathieu Oesterle went for 128 yards on 24 carries and 2 Touchdowns.

The Cardinals defeated the Mustangs, 30-7.

Bangor is 8-0 in 2021 between their Spring and Fall seasons.