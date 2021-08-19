Black River Falls man jailed after vehicle pursuit

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A Black River Falls man is awaiting a court appearance after trying to flee authorities late Tuesday night.

In a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 10:28 p.m. when a deputy tried to find a wanted man at the Ho Chunk Casino in the Town of Brockway.

The man, identified as Christopher L. Martin, 42, fled the casino in a vehicle. A pursuit began that led to the Sand Pillow neighborhood. Martin's vehicle drove through the area at low speeds without his headlights on. Eventually, the vehicle drove into the backyard of a residence where it got hung up by a large bush.

Martin was then arrested without incident. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail for two previous felony warrants along with charges of Fleeing an Officer and felony Bail Jumping.