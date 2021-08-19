Buffalo County man gets 30 years for killing his wife

ALMA, Wis. (WQOW) - An area man convicted of murdering his wife in January will spend 30 years in prison.

Buffalo County Judge Thomas Clark handed down that sentence on Wednesday for Jonathan Medeiros of Nelson.

He pleaded guilty in June to 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. He was originally charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

An investigator said Medeiros told him he got out of bed, grabbed a shotgun, and fired it. He said his wife Jolene was screaming at him, so he fired again -- shooting her in the head.