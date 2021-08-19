Central starts season with an offensive explosion

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central Riverhawks offense exploded for 46 points in a 46-0 shutout win over Eau Clarie North on Thursday night.

It was a balanced attack for the Central offense, Mason Herlitzke threw for 173 yards and 3 scores. Porter Pretasky scored twice through the air, and Jackson Warren rushed for 3 touchdowns and 106 yards.

Central improves to 1-0 on the season, and head coach Mitch Olson picks up first career head win as a varsity head coach. Central will play at Eau Claire Memorial next Friday, August 27th.