Community considers early ways to help Afghan people coming to Ft. McCoy

(WXOW) - A number of local organizations are already looking at ways to assist what could be thousands of Afghan people now fleeing their country after helping the U.S. military--many who will soon arrive in Western WI.

Following the Taliban's swift return to power this week, Ft. McCoy confirmed that it will be one of three U.S. military installations set to receive up to 22,000 Special Immigration Visa applicants and their families. On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers said his talks with federal officials indicate up to a few thousand people will initially come to Fort McCoy.

During a virtual meeting Thursday evening, members of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network (LISSN) welcomed discussion with representatives of area nonprofits and those just looking to lend a hand. With so many unknowns right now, the discussion identified a few ways to offer initial help.

Sr. Laura Nettles with Viterbo University said that Fort McCoy has requested that interested organizations consider raising money right now for a fund that would be available for needs as they arise once the families arrive.

The other main way people can help right now, according to LISSN members, is to proactively learn about the people who are coming--particularly their Muslim faith. To aid that effort, they hope to host education events in the coming weeks around the area.

For now, you can learn from local members of the Muslim community by checking out the latest edition of our Hometown Conversations series. Understanding Islam features a 40-minute discussion on the tenets of Islam as well as the experience for Muslim people coming to the area over the past 30 years.

