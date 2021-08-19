Ethan Gullerud takes a journey of a lifetime, becomes “Tik Tok famous” along the way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One man is taking the definition of adventure to the next level by canoeing the entire Mississippi River while documenting his trip on the popular social media app Tik Tok.

Ethan Gullrude began his journey on the Mississippi River in July at the headwaters of the river. Since then Gullrude has been documenting his day-to-day activities on Tik Tok. Along the way, he has racked up more than 25,000 followers.

Gullrude is on day 31 of his trip and is averaging about 20 to 30 miles a day depending on the wind on the river. He says the river trip is something he has always wanted to do, and the Tik Tok fame is just an added bonus. He says sharing his journey with his followers has made the trip a little more special. "A lot of my friends were telling me to do it. I’m not really a big social media guy but I decided to give it a try anyway. So I was kind of surprised at how many people started following," said Gullrude. "It’s kind of weird to think that so many people are watching but still like every day on the river I usually don’t see too many people so it still doesn’t really feel like there are so many people that are there. It’s been pretty great. It’s definitely made the trip a lot easier. People are reaching out offering to help with resupplying food or some people have offered to let me spend the night on their lawn or come in and take a shower so it’s been really great."

Gullrude uses solar panels and a generator to keep his phone charged. He expects to finish his journey around October.

If you would like to follow along with Ethan on his trip, you can give him a follow on Tik Tok by following @gullrudspaddles.