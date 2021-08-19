Gundersen to offer COVID booster shots starting August 23

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said Thursday that starting next week they'll offer third doses of COVID vaccines for high-risk individuals.

Starting Monday morning August 23, Gundersen said they'll provide the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people age 12 or older.

In a statement from Gundersen, they identified the people eligible for a third dose of the vaccine:

Receiving cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancer

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Gundersen said that boosters for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not available.

Patients or non-patients can get the free booster through Gundersen. Adult Gundersen patients can walk in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can walk in or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment. Patients under age 18 need a parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.