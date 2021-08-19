Gundersen to offer COVID booster shots starting August 23
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System said Thursday that starting next week they'll offer third doses of COVID vaccines for high-risk individuals.
Starting Monday morning August 23, Gundersen said they'll provide the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people age 12 or older.
In a statement from Gundersen, they identified the people eligible for a third dose of the vaccine:
- Receiving cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancer
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Gundersen said that boosters for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are not available.
Patients or non-patients can get the free booster through Gundersen. Adult Gundersen patients can walk in, schedule their appointment through MyChart, or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can walk in or call the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829, option 2, for a vaccine appointment. Patients under age 18 need a parent or guardian consent in person or by calling the Gundersen scheduling line at (608) 775-6829.
