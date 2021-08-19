Head of La Crosse Public Education Foundation leaving

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The head of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation is leaving his position to take a new one out of state.

David Stoeffler is stepping down as Executive Director after seven years. He began at the foundation in 2014 after a nearly 35 year career in the newspaper business.

Stoeffler said he's leaving to become the Chief Executive Officer of a new nonprofit in Springfield, Missouri.

His last day on the job is September 30.

The foundation is currently accepting applications for his replacement.