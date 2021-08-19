Health Dept.: COVID cases in La Crosse Co. increase 163% in past 4 weeks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In the past four weeks, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County has gone from 19 per week to 200 according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

The county's positivity rate for testing went from 1 percent to 6.5 percent during that same time.

The new data was released Thursday.

Based on that data, the health department and both major medical facilities in La Crosse are restarting the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. The health department also said they'll begin sharing weekly case and data updates.

The collaborative did cite some positive news relative to the virus. They said that free COVID vaccinations are available in many places and that they're highly effective against the virus. They also said that more than half, 56.4 percent, of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Testing remains easily available. Lastly, activities such as school, work, outdoor events, and normal activities can be successful if people continue to get vaccinated, wear a mask, physically distance, and practice hand hygiene.

“Vaccination is the best tool for people to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection, but none of our tools are 100%

perfect,” said Rajiv Naik, MD, pediatrician and vaccine specialist at Gundersen Health System. “Unlike the original virus,

we have learned that those vaccinated can become infected with the Delta variant and can spread the virus. It is

important to layer our protection with masking and distancing as well as vaccination.”

“Doing what we can as a community to prevent spread is key to getting through this recent surge and being able to

participate in normal activities,” said Kevin Fitzgerald, M.D., family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System. “If you are

having symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and get tested.”

The collaborative also recommended following state guidelines and wear a face mask indoors and in public settings whether vaccinated or not. This includes businesses, schools, childcare, and other places in the community.