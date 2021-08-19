How all of us affect the course of the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local expert says, the pandemic will end.

When, however, is another question.

Dr. Rajiv Naik says pandemics evolve over time.

When it begins, everyone is susceptible because the virus is new. But, conditions change with vaccines and when people develop some immunity through natural infection.

Then, it can become regional or endemic. Or, it could become an epidemic, similar to the seasonal flu, or, a combination of the two.

He says our behavior can affect the timeline.

Dr. Naik adds that it's important to remember that children under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine and we need to do everything we can to protect them.