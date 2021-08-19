Increasing humidity will mean more t-storms.

Hot and humid weather through Friday…

Temperatures and humidity trends have continued to slowly increase as southerly winds are in place. Highs today were in the 80s to lower 90s and dew points were in the 60s to lower 70s.

Uncomfortable weather for the next several days.…

Clouds and increasing chances of showers and t-storms will grace the area Friday night into at least early Saturday. There is another potential for early next week, and the chances will increase even more for Wednesday.

Big temperature changes for the week ahead…

Temperatures will swing significantly through the next 7 days. Readings will range from 90 degrees Friday to the lower 80s over the weekend, and then rise back into the mid to upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden