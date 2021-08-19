Kids cast a line with local police officers for ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kids from the La Crosse Boys and Girls Club got the chance to fish with local police officers on Thursday afternoon.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation hosted the 'Cops and Bobbers' event at the La Crosse Municipal Marina. Kids learned how to fish and went on boat rides with police officers from around the region.

"One of the greatest gifts I can get is to see that positivity that they took away from one of our events," President of the Sarah Hougom Foundation Sherry Hougom said. "That's living Sara style."

Sherry Hougom's life changed forever on March 26th 2012. Her daughter, Sara Rose Hougom was fatally shot by two men in her apartment. After Sara's death, Sherry wanted to continue her legacy in honor of her daughter, so she started the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships, and hosts events aimed at connecting kids with police.

Those that participated in the event were gifted a fishing pole and tackle for their next fishing trip.