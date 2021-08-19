La Crosse’s Labor Day parade, LaborFest canceled for this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Organizers of La Crosse's annual Labor Day Parade and LaborFest announced Thursday that they're canceling this year's event due to COVID-19.

The Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO said that the organization's Central Federation of Labor voted to cancel the events on September 6.

In a statement from the organization, they cited worker safety and public health concerns as reasons for the cancellation. Events were canceled last year as well.

According to the organization, this is only the ninth time in 130 years that there won't be a parade. The first Labor Day parade in La Crosse was held in 1891.

“It saddens us to make this announcement, but this postponement will not hold us back from continuing to develop solidarity in Western Wisconsin,” said Bill Brockmiller, Treasurer, Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO. “Whether we either in-person or by teleconference, we’ll continue to engage active and retiree members by encouraging them to connect with their brothers and sisters as well as with community and elected officials in productive and healthy ways.”

The statement ends by asking people to "take care to remind friends, family, and co-workers that all work has value."