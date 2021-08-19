Members of Blues Traveler have minor injuries in Winona County bus crash

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Three members of the rock band Blues Traveler including its lead singer receive minor injuries when their tour bus crashes early Thursday morning in Winona County.

It happened around 6:24 a.m on I-90 according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The band's motorcoach was headed west when it went off the road and into the center median ditch.

Three members of the band including singer John Popper had minor injuries in the crash. All three went to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eight other people aboard the bus including the driver weren't hurt.

The band was on its way to Rochester where it's scheduled to perform Friday night at Mayo Civic Center Park.

In a post on its Facebook page, the band expressed its gratitude to the Winona Police Department and rescue crews who helped in the incident.