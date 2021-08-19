UPDATE: Possible pressurization issue diverts Minneapolis bound Delta Airlines flight to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Delta Airlines jet en route from Ft. Wayne, Indiana to Minneapolis is diverted to La Crosse Thursday morning due to what the airline said was a possible pressurization issue.

A statement was released late Thursday morning by Delta Airlines.

“SkyWest flight 4240, operating as Delta Connection from Fort Wayne, IN to Minneapolis, MN, diverted to La Crosse, WI after a warning indication of a possible pressurization issue and ultimately landed safely without incident. We are currently working to get customers to their final destination as quickly as possible and apologize for the delay and inconvenience.”

Flight 4240 landed safely at the La Crosse Regional Airport at 9:30 a.m. according to Airport Director Ian Turner.

Workers were seen unloading the aircraft parked at the terminal.