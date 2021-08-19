Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in conference matchup

Sporting Kansas City (11-4-5) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-6-6)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:

Minnesota United FC +100, Sporting Kansas City -120BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hosts Sporting Kansas City in a conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Jacori Hayes (injured), Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.