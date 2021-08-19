New festival celebrates local food, brew, music scene

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new festival early next year aims to highlight to locals and visitors what the area has to offer in terms of music, food, and beverage.

The Winter Roots Festival is set for February 12, 2022, at the La Crosse Center.

The organizers said in a statement, "This La Crosse Winter Roots Festival will not only be utilized to showcase La Crosse County's elevated food and drinks scene to locals and leisure visitors but will also be used as an avenue to promote the new space to meeting planners and entities looking for a home for their events and conferences while wrapping it in an authentic celebration."

Tickets for the event go on sale on November 1. More information is available here.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.