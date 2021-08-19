Packers unveil new third uniform, see it in this story

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)– Packer players will be wearing a new uniform during a game in the 2021 NFL season.

The team unveiled the new uniform Thursday morning, a throwback to the uniforms the team wore from 1950-1953.

Players will wear an green jersey, gold numbers and stripes, along with green pants and matching green socks.

The #Packers 50s Classic Uniform will debut Week 7 at Lambeau Field against Washington. 📰: https://t.co/UhUI3bh4jW#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/coBwKPIevW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 19, 2021

The new jersey will make its debut during the week 7 October 24 matchup at Lambeau Field against the Washington Football Team.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge

between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” said Packers President & CEO Mark Murphy. “With the NFL

growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team’s

success in the 1960s and beyond. We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate

uniform.”