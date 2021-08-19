Prosecutors vet US Senate candidate’s fishing license case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Wildlife Troopers have completed their investigation into whether a U.S. Senate candidate and former state official illegally obtained a fishing license for a sportfishing event two years ago. Troopers turned the investigation over to a special prosecutorial branch of the Department of Law. Kelly Tshibaka is a Republican candidate running for Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s seat who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She had only lived in the state eight months when she received the license, not 12 as required by law. Her campaign adviser says the license was only good for one day and the intent was clear to get a nonresident license.