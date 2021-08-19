Quiet weather continues the swing into the muggy 90s

Today will be a near repeat of yesterday. There are areas of morning fog with afternoon sunshine bringing temperatures to the 90s.

Friday will start off quiet, with clear skies. Heading into Friday afternoon is when changes will be felt. First, the sunshine will continue for most of the day as the highest humidity values of the week will occur. Highs flirting with the 90s and then winds pick up as a cold front marches across Minnesota.

Overnight Friday into early Saturday, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Before midnight, a few storms could be strong in portions of southeastern Minnesota. Tornadoes, straight-line winds, and heavy rain are the biggest threats. But the evolution of this storm chance will need to be evaluated over the next 36 hours.

By Saturday afternoon, the sunshine will start to break apart the cloud cover. Conditions will stay calm, clear, and cool through Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms are setting up to take up much of the first half of next week. Stay tuned for more details on all your storm chances.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett