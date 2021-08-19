Retired U.S. Army Major saddened by security forces sudden surrender in Afghanistan

WISCONSIN (WXOW) - It was hard for U.S. Army veteran Major David Green to see Afghanistan soldiers surrender to the Taliban after serving there as a contractor to protect, educate and train them.

"I just don't feel that we did enough. The mission was not accomplished," retired U.S. Army Ranger said. "I feel disheartened. I certainly do because our work was not completed over there but it is now. There's no more training of the Afghans to take over the security of their country. That's over."

He understands why the United States felt it was time to withdraw and said the tribal lifestyle makes it impossible for Afghanistan to function as a westernized democracy.

"Our values are different, they're aligned differently and for us to expect that they would do like they're a patriotic American and fight for their freedoms we were absolutely wrong," Maj Green said. "Our work is not completed and that the Taliban and Afghanistan have been regenerated. They're reorganizing right now and they're in the first stages of planning for attacks on American soil and that is hard to take that we have not accomplished the mission."

Maj Green said it's affecting other veterans too.

"Post 9/11 veterans…. It's a reality that the death by suicide rate is two and a half times their civilian counterparts so we need to expand this outreach," Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said. "If a person is willing to talk, they will talk. Don't press them, make judgments, try to avoid politics, and just ask, 'How are you doing? I'm here if you need me.'''

Here are resources available to veterans and their families: