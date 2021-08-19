Second tornado added to August 11 Monroe County weather report

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) -- After surveying the damage from storms on August 11, the National Weather Service of La Crosse says two tornadoes hit Monroe County, not one.

August 11 - Monroe Co., WI tornadoes update: After further damage surveys, review of radar/satellite data, and video evidence, we've added a 2nd EF1 tornado just northeast of the 1st. Damage was to trees and crops. https://t.co/ryIhJ5NRkl #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qksEDbNM8t — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 18, 2021

Both tornadoes were reported near the Village of Norwalk, and both were classified as EF-1 tornadoes.

According to NWS reports, the first tornado reached wind speeds of 105 miles per hour and traveled six miles. The second tornado reached wind speeds of 90 miles per hour and traveled three miles.

No one was injured in the tornadoes, but as reported, the Sportsman's Club and a nearby barn were destroyed.

Five tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in Wisconsin on August 11.

You can see the full preliminary report of the Monroe County tornadoes on the National Weather Service website.