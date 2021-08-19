State imposes water restrictions as drought worsens

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW/AP) — The drought in Minnesota continues to get worse, exposing rocks, riverbeds, and islands in the St. Croix and Minnesota river, drying up entire channels in the mighty Mississippi.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has imposed water restrictions for much of the state.

In the most recent U.S. drought monitor release 36% of Minnesota is now experiencing severe drought, 35% is experiencing extreme drought, and 7% is experiencing exceptional drought.

Drought map of Minnesota released August 19, 2021 by the U.S. Drought monitor

Utilities are to limit water use to no more than 25% above January levels.

The restrictions apply to about 300 communities within three major watersheds which include the Mississippi River Headwaters and the Rainy River and Red River. This covers the Twin Cities, nearly all of central Minnesota, and much of northern Minnesota.

“The DNR is implementing the Statewide Drought Plan, which includes significant water use reduction goals for public water suppliers,” DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith said. “These water use reductions can be difficult but are necessary to ensure water is available for the highest priority uses, such as drinking water.”

Over 75% of Minnesota residents rely on groundwater for their water supply. The drought monitor estimates that there is a population of over 5 million people within the drought regions.

According to a news release by the Minnesota DNR, it will take five to nine inches of rain spread over a one-month period to significantly ease drought conditions. The release says rain would preferably come from multiple rainfall events rather than a single heavy rainfall since a slow, steady increase does a better job of replenishing the soil.

The Minnesota DNR says the state typically sees some drought conditions every year and that it is a natural part of Minnesota's climate. The current drought is not as severe as the historic droughts of 1988-89 or the 1930s, but officials are concerned that this drought is intensifying and contributing to dangerous wildfire conditions.

The DNR is encouraging Minnesotans to learn how much water they are using and to try and find ways to reduce water use.

More information about drought can be found on the MN DNR website.