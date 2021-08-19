The Hunger Task Force puts on annual fundraiser at local garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force hosted its annual "A Taste of the Garden" fundraiser at the Kane Street Community Garden to raise funds for a good cause.

The event has historically hosted roughly 150-200 people each year for a night of music, beer and wine tasting, food provided by local vendors, and live music.

"So this is one of our two fundraisers that we have a year. It goes to support the Kane Street Community Garden. It also goes to support the Hunger Task Force Food Recovery Program. Last year in the garden, even with the pandemic, we grew about 28,000 pounds of produce. That produce here at the garden is given away, on-site, three times a week during the season. So, we're really happy to have a lot of supporters here tonight to help us continue to do that," said Shelly Fortner, Executive Director of The Hunger Task Force.

With the ongoing pandemic having caused last year's fundraiser to be canceled, the excitement towards the event occurring this year was displayed in full.