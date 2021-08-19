Tomah Area School District seeks school bus drivers

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Help wanted signs are still commonplace in almost every community.

For those seeking steady employment, and a flexible schedule, bus driving might be a good option.

The Tomah Area School District could always use more bus drivers, but it's been a tougher year than usual, so it's been a challenge recruiting more.

According to the school district's Director of Transportation Tom Dummermuth, a variety of causes have led to this driver shortage.

"COVID affected things," Dummermuth said. "When somebody would be ill or tested positive or was near a contact, that affected drivers. So yeah, it started to wear at the end of the year, and then we had a number of retirements at the end of last year which has put us in the situation where we are now."

District Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson is optimistic transportation services will be ready come fall, but they aren't stepping off the gas seeking more drivers.

"While we are short at the moment, we've been actively engaged in interviewing requests, " Dr. Hanson said. "For folks that might be interested, reach out, talk to us, we'd love the opportunity to visit"

Over the past week, the Transportation Department has been getting an increase in calls from applicants.

"Most of the candidates that call in do not have a CDL, so they do have questions on how to obtain it and there is a process. It's not difficult," Dummermuth added. "It just requires studying the CDL manual, knowing how to operate air brakes. Some of the things that they already know if they'll need to re-study like street signs and speed limits and so on."

Although there are a few steps in getting behind the wheel, the average pay is $22 an hour and the job has unique rewards for drivers.

Transportation Supervisor Collin McCormick says driving a school bus can be a very rewarding experience.

"It's being able to wake up each morning knowing that you're making a difference," McCormick said. "You are the first person to see these people every single day as a member of the school district. And the last one too. So a lot of them take pride in knowing that they're getting these kids safely to and from school each day."

In the Tomah Area School District, school bus drivers can work a permanent part-time schedule which typically includes a morning route and an afternoon route. Many drivers enjoy this schedule as they have the middle of the day to do whatever they wish.

And if you already have a CDL license for tractor-trailer, the District says it's even easier to transition over to school busses.

Interviews can be scheduled by calling (608) 374-7377, and for more information on how to apply, navigate to this webpage: https://www.tomah.education/transportation/transportation-employment