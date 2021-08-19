UW Scientists turn “daddy longlegs” into “daddy shortlegs”

MADISON, Wis. (CNN) -- Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have turned the daddy longlegs into a daddy shortlegs.

They did it by altering the spider's genes.

Essentially, the researchers turned off two genes linked to leg development which resulted in six of the eight legs growing to about half of their normal length.

One of the goals of the project was to discover how the spider developed its long legs and the evolutionary function of their adaption.

The study was published in the latest issue of the journal "Proceedings of the Royal Society-B."