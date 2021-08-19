Vet Van Orden cites Afghanistan exit as “debacle”

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Two combat veterans who fought in Afghanistan spoke out against the current situation in that country during a press conference at Veteran's Freedom Park. One of those vets, retired Navy Seal and Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional district, Derrick Van Orden.

Standing alongside Van Orden was retired Army Captain Jason Church. In 2020 Church came up short in a special election primary against Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin's 7th district. But politics was not the topic up for discussion. The focus of their conference today was directed straight at the current exit plan taking place in Afghanistan.

Van Orden called the situation a complete debacle, citing a complete lack of planning.

"When you start drawing down troops, the last thing you should do is give away the largest hub that you could possibly secure with the greatest capacity for air movement, and that's Bigram airfield," Van Orden said.

Bigram was the U.S military's biggest airfield in Afghanistan. The airfield and base were vacated back in July.

Church, offering his endorsement of Van Orden, noted that while no one agrees with someone 100% of the time, the current situation for U.S. troops and veterans as well as Afghan allies demands everyone's attention.

"There are people that will be coming into this community down the road from here," Church stated. "They fought for their country, they did it believing in us, on our word, on our integrity as a nation.. That, to me, goes far beyond politics."

Being at Freedom Park, near the Hmong Veteran's Memorial, allowed for Church to draw similarities between now and the Vietnam era. He spoke to the Hmong allies that fought alongside American troops, not unlike those Afghan troops of today.

Van Orden concluded his remarks with a focus on what he called the real issues, especially when it comes to veterans.

"These are the real issues, real lives at risk, and this means something to us."