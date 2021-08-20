Aquinas air attack overwhelms P-D-C, Flottmeyer throws for 3 TDs

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas travelled down the Great River Road to face Prairie du Chien in the opening game of each team's Fall 2021 campaign.

The Aquinas offense could not have looked any better to begin the season. Blugolds scored 36 points and held the Blackhawks to 0 points in the first quarter.

One of the best plays in the first quarter came from the arm of Aquinas QB Jackson Flottmeyer. Rolling to his right, Flottmeyer fired a laser across midfield (while on the run) to Collin Conzemius. The Aquinas TE ran up the sideline to punch it in for the Blugolds.

Late in the first half, it was an impressive drive from the Prairie du Chien offense. RB Rhett Koenig punched it up the middle, over and over. Koenig added yard after yard before punching it in for P-D-C's first score of the game. An impressive display of effort and stamina.

With one second left in the first half, Aquinas had one chance to travel 41 yards down the field to the endzone. The ball was snapped and the hot hand of the Aquiinas QB, Flottmeyer, threw the ball high into the air. As the receivers and defenders waited for the ball to come down. Blugold Receiver Will Skemp tracked the ball like a Center Fielder and came down with the Hail Mary. It capped an outstanding, first-half display of offense from Aquinas.

The Blugolds win their season opener over P-D-C, 49-15.

Aquinas QB Jackson Flottmeyer went 7 of 8, throwing for 245 yards and 3 TDs.