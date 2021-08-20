Baraboo takes down Onalaska with a come back win

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska faced off against Baraboo at home in the season opener for both teams.

The game started off quickly with both teams scoring touchdowns right away. Baraboo scored theirs after a fumble from the snap. Thunderbirds' Quarterback Luna Larson recovered the fumble, running it all the way into the end zone for a touchdown, tying the game at 7.

Onalaska responded quickly with a throw from quarterback Ayden Larson, received by Michael Skemp for an easy touchdown. Keeping up the pressure, Onalaska's Adam Skifton picked up an incredible diving throw from Ayden Larson to run the ball deep into the Baraboo zone. Soon after, Larson sailed an easy pass to Nicky Odom for another touchdown. Onalaska claimed a respectful lead of fourteen.

Baraboo did not go down without a fight. Luna Larson continued his hot streak with a long pass to Riley Weyh who carried it right into the end zone. Baraboo only down by seven. They went on to score twice more in the fourth quarter to win the game with a final score of 28-21.

Onalaska's Ayden Larson had 2 touchdown passes.

Baraboo's Luna Larson passed 223 yards, rushed 114 yards, and had 3 touchdown passes.