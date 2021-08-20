Bucks star Antetokounmpo becomes minority owner of Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The reigning NBA Finals MVP has another title to add to his resume - owner of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Brewers announced the agreement at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Mark Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the Milwaukee Brewers in 2005.

Attanasio said a little more than a year ago Antetokounmpo expressed interest in joining the Brewers ownership -- which is made up of a handful of families.

"This is a dream come true," Antetokounmpo said. I want to thank the city for embracing me and my family."