LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coffee and donuts.

Both were available for a good cause in La Crosse on Friday.

At Dunkin' Donuts, the 9th annual 'Coffee for Champion' fundraiser was held for Special Olympics.

Each year, local law enforcement helps collect money for the organization and supporting programs for the athletes.

Guests who donated today received coupons for free coffee and donuts.