Dave Wittman

Dave began his career in media as a radio announcer in Cape Girardeau, MO. Realizing a talent for dealing with local clients Dave migrated to the sales side of the business. From radio, he followed several of his friends into the fast-growing world of cable TV ad sales. He survived multiple ownership changes, picking up valuable sales training skills and responsibilities.

Dave moved his family to Janesville, Wisconsin to accept a sales manager/sales training position. After much success in leading revenue turnarounds, Dave was leading a team in La Crosse when the pandemic struck. A divisional reorganization resulted, and Dave left the cable industry.

He is excited to begin writing the next chapter of his story at WXOW/WQOW during an important transition time for this team.

He has been married for many years and has raised two children. Dave enjoys playing cards, golf, and the Green Bay Packers. He divides his time between Black River Falls and Janesville, Wisconsin.