DNR and DHS extend current Town of Campbell water advisory

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell said in a letter Friday that the Wisconsin DNR and Department of Health Services are extending the current water advisory for residents affected by PFAS contamination.

It said that residents won't have to do anything to continue to receive bottled water. The state is providing more than 1,000 homes on French Island bottled water after it was determined that the groundwater was contaminated with PFAS.

The source of the PFAS chemicals was traced back to the La Crosse Regional Airport where they were used in firefighting foam used during training. The chemicals ended up in the groundwater and migrated to the private wells used by many Town of Campbell residents.

Exposure over time to the chemicals has been linked to health issues such as cancer and birth defects.

The letter had comments from Curtis Hedman of the Wisconsin DHS who said, in part, "DHS recommends that this health advisory remain in effect as originally written while French Island area stakeholders pursue sustainable long-term alternative water solutions for island residents."

The Town of Campbell and residents are pursuing both legal and political solutions to the contamination.

Friday's letter said that a public listening session with a question and answer session is scheduled for September 9 at 6 p.m. via Zoom.