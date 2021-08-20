DNR determines cause for multiple dead ducks found in Crystal Lake Park

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the city of Beaver Dam say they've received several reports of dead ducks at Crystal Lake Park and think they've figured out what's happening after collecting birds for testing.

Denise Olson has taken her campers to Crystal Lake Park in Beaver Dam for the past few years and says this is the first time she's seen something like this. "I'm a little concerned about how and why it died."

"We find dead ducks, sometimes dead geese within our lakeshore parks and even on our inland lakes like Crystal Lake from time to time," John Neumann, Beaver Dam Parks & Forestry Supervisor said.

The DNR stepped in to investigate after multiple reports of dead ducks in the water. Officials found a likely cause after careful examination.

"We did collect birds over the course of the summer, particularly when it was a lot hotter and drier. And we did submit them for necropsy, which is a testing and they did come back suspect of botulism type C, said Paul Samderdyke, a DNR Wildlife Biologist.

According to the DNR, birds become infected with botulism C when they eat fish or invertebrates containing the toxin, which paralyzes and eventually kills the infected bird.

Feathers are left now at Crystal Lake Park because the birds have moved on, most likely to another body of water, which is concerning to the Wisconsin DNR.

"Botulism being a bacterial situation, birds moving from one body water body to the next, they can move the botulism with them, and go to other areas," Samderdyke said

Officals say botulism C won't likely make humans sick.

"I have not gotten any reports in my office of anyone getting sick. I'm pretty confident in water quality here at Crystal Lake Beach. This is a spring fed pond. It's about 60,000 gallons of spring water an hour come in here," Neumann said.

"Botulism C is pretty relegated to the migratory birds now, but just I guess, logically, if you're seeing water, that's not really looking that nice. You might want to avoid those areas with people and pets," Samerdyke said

DNR biologists tell our Madison affiliate the Horicon Marsh area has also reported a rash of birds infected with botulism type C.

Biologists hope cooler weather will help stop the spread.