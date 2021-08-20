Dodgeville opens the season with a second half run to defeat Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Dodgers opened their 2021 Fall season with a win over the Blackhawks, scoring huge points during the second half.

Viroqua's Ethan Dobbs took a handoff from Ethan Solberg and made the drive to the end zone, giving the Blackhawks the13-8 lead late in the first quarter.

Dodgeville's Garrett Busch received the snap and was immediately swarmed by the defense, leaving him with no options. As a result, the ball was tossed into the air for the Blackhawks to catch and take possession. This would lead to a drive by Lacardar Walker who emerged from a pile of bodies and into the end zone, extending Viroqua's lead with a score of 20-8.

The Dodgers answered as Garrett Busch, pressured by the defense, was forced to run the ball and extend his arm into the end zone for the touchdown, closing the gap with a score of 20-16 at the half.

Viroqua did not score at all in the second half.

The Dodgers defeated the Blackhawks, 40-20 .