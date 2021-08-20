First time on record, rain falls on summit of Greenland

(CNN) -- Despite it's name, Greenland is not known to be very green, and for the first time on record, rain fell at the summit of Greenland.

Over the weekend, temperatures at Greenland’s highest point rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade.

Those high temperatures fueled an extreme rain event that dumped seven billion tons of water on the ice sheet, which usually only sees snow.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, it was the heaviest rainfall since record keeping began in 1950.

A senior research scientist at the data center said it's proof that Greenland is warming rapidly.

The National Science Foundation's Summit Station is located at the top of the Greenland ice sheet, where scientists observe arctic weather and extreme changes in the ice.

The station has been staffed year-round since 1989.