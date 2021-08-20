Holmen Area Community Center, Skogen Boys and Girls Club opens

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The Holmen Area Community Center held its grand opening to the public on Thursday night.

Jacob Hart, Executive Director of the Holmen Area Community Center, said this has been a project for the last 12-15 years. He said they noticed the need for a spot for people to gather and up until about two years ago, that's all it was going to be until a proposal was made. That proposal included creating a partnership with the new Boys and Girls Club and the School District of Holmen Ace Academy.

After community donations and funding from Dave and Barb Skogen, the funds were raised for a building and now all three are in the same place.

"We are serving the school district folks, we're serving students at the Boys and Girls Club, and now members of the community as well who are typically adults or families," said Hart.

He said the goal of the community center is to reach the needs in the community. They have done surveys and assessments in the area and they are figuring out how to offer programs across the spectrum.

"We offer fitness and recreation activities, health and wellness programs, mental health education, parental support programs, social and active adult recreation activities. Then of course for tangible needs like food insecurities. We are helping with the senior nutrition program and offering that here every day...now and then also offering food pantry assistance throughout the month," said Hart.

What makes the Holmen Area Community Center so unique, Hart said, is that it is a place where intergenerational connections are going to happen.

"I'd say that's the most unique part of this whole facility is that we have everyone on the end of the spectrum of age. We have the students at the Ace Academy and the Boys and Girls Club who are going to get to connect, and have already started to, with the seniors in the community here at the center and everyone in between," said Hart.

Which he said is critical for those kids who need a role model while at school and after school as well. Hart said that is the most unique and important part of the partnership.

Brett Gullicksrud, Executive Director of the Dave and Barb Skogen Boys and Girls Club, said this huge project came about because people realized there weren't a lot of things for kids to do during the summer.

"It's filling a really big need in the community for kids having something after school or in the summer to come build relationships, have positive role models in their life," said Gullicksrud.

Their program is for kindergarteners through twelfth graders after school during the school year and they have a summer program that is wrapping up right now. They offer tutoring, activities, and fitness, and pretty much anything else a kid is interested in doing over the summer.

The Holmen School District Ace Academy is also a part of the building. Nick Bakke, Associate Principal at Holmen High School, said one thing the district prides itself on is that they have a variety of programs for 18-21 year old's with special needs. One of those programs is housed at the Ace Academy. It offers students the chance to learn basic living skills. He said with this new community center in the same building, it provides endless partnerships.

"The ability for us to have our students both in high school and our 18-21-year-old program interact with different populations, they can work together, collaborate, build relationships with one another, etc.," said Bakke.

It is open from 7:30 to 4:30 Monday through Friday right now but they have programs that exist outside of those hours as well. You can find those on their website.