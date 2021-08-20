Hot air brings t-storms tonight.

Hot and humid weather will result in storms…

Temperatures and humidity trends have continued to be above average. Highs today were in the 80s to lower 90s and dew points were in the 60s to lower 70s. An approaching cold front will trigger showers and t-storms which could mean large hail and damaging winds, perhaps even an isolated tornado.

T-storm timing…

The best chance of severe weather will be from about 7 pm through midnight. The highest severe risk to our west will decrease toward midnight, and storms that reach the La Crosse area will likely be weakening, but we will monitor. In fact our best chance of rain will be well after midnight. Stay weather-aware tonight.

Big temperature changes for the week ahead…

Temperatures will swing significantly through the next 7 days. Readings will range from 90 degrees today to the lower 80s over the weekend, and then rise back into the mid to upper 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be on and off chances of more t-storms this following week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed will be a main focus for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden