La Crescent Superintendent shares plans for upcoming school year

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - With the school year approaching, Eric Martinez, Superintendent of La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools, shared their plans for the upcoming school year.

"We are requiring masks at this current time or face coverings. Mainly due to the number of vaccinations and high transmission in both Houston and Winona Counties," said Martinez.

He said they feel it is what they need to do to ensure that their in-person learning is uninterrupted. Their whole purpose of following the guidelines set in place is so they don't have to go back to virtual learning formats.

"As long as students are properly masked the amount of quarantine is going to vary greatly. What I mean by that is there can be two students in the classroom three feet apart and if they are properly masked, even if one of them becomes infected, they won't be affected by a quarantine. It will be more of a waiting period to see if they have any symptoms," said Martinez.

They also don't plan to do any on-site testing unless a student is showing symptoms and they have parental consent. He said their main goal is to keep the students in school.