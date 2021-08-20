LCT’s Frozen Jr. opens today!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Community Theatre is taking Frozen from the TV screen and onto the stage this weekend.

Frozen Jr. opens tonight at the Lyche Theatre. Organizers said the Disney hit highlights the importance of family and togetherness with a whole lot of comedy and of course, great music. The performers in the show are LCT's Star Academy kids, who organizers said, have been hard at work over the summer to put on the magical show.

Educational Director Alex Attardo said the cast of just over a dozen kids rehearsed in a COVID-19 safe manner by socially distancing. They wanted to ensure they were safe so as not to wear masks while performing on stage, although masks are required for those attending the performances.

"Frozen is actually done in a three week camp session for kids ages 13 to 18 where they do everything," Attardo said.

"They do the audition and the entire theatre format. They learn all their choreography, all their blocking, the staging, memorizing all their lines, tech week, and then they perform the show. It is amazing to see 14 kids just create magic on stage as an ensemble and ultimately become friends and share the story with the community."

Attardo also said the nice thing about the show is that it's a condensed and shorter version of Frozen, but still holds everything there is to love about the movie and Broadway versions.

Full list of showtimes:

Friday, Aug. 20 : 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 21: 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug 22: 2 p.m.

You can get your tickets by calling the box office at 608-784-9292 or by clicking here.