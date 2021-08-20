More pedestrian traffic as school goes back into session

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As summer comes to a close, the start of school is just around the corner. This means more students, teachers, and parents will be on roads and crosswalks.

Lieutenant Linnea Miller from the La Crosse Police Department says that it is important for drivers to pay greater attention in school zones and areas with higher pedestrian traffic. She said, "You need to be extra cautious, be aware of your surroundings and be prepared to stop."

College move-in is also coming up soon at the end of August. UW-La Crosse, Viterbo and Western Technical College will likely be very busy on those days with plenty of traffic. Anyone traveling through the downtown area on those days should expect delays, and drivers should be aware that people may be hauling furniture or other furniture into residence halls and student housing.

Lieutenant Miller said the busiest times are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in the morning and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the afternoon. She also said it is important to remember that students still have after-school programs and activities, so they are likely to be around until later in the evening as well.