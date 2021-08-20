Nursing graduates celebrate with traditional pinning ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nursing students at Western Technical College celebrated their long-awaited graduation by receiving their official nursing pins.

With 57 nursing students partaking in the pinning, it was noted that this was one of the largest graduating summer classes in the history of the nursing program at WTC.

"Now more than ever, we need nurses out there working; we need them out in the workplace, especially as we see the Delta variant and the COVID numbers increasing. The more nursing staff we can get out there, the better. To be able to graduate this number of students this summer is fantastic," said Kevin Dean, Dean of Public Health and Safety at Western Technical College.

The graduation ceremony itself was split into halves to allow for proper safety procedures with rising COVID-19 cases; one taking place at 3 pm and the other at 6 pm on August 20.

"Now we've been working very diligently to get them all caught up so they could graduate. So, these are some students that may have graduated sometime last year because of the pandemic that has pushed them back. So, this year has culminated into a rather large summer class; they worked very hard to get to this point this summer, so we're just excited to see them make it to the end," Dean continued.