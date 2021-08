Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) Onalaska Luther opened the 2021 season with a dominating 40-7 win over Blair-Taylor, a team that went undefeated last season.

Quarterback Dillon Yang ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, both in the first half.

Josiah Larson Chipped in 127 yards rushing and two touchdowns as well.

Luther had 358 total yards of offense.