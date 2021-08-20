One more humid day before storms bring a cooler weekend

The quiet conditions will allow for patchy fog again this morning. The sunshine will quickly warm up the surface and lift the fog. Sunshine will bring in another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing near the 90s.

A cold front will slide into Minnesota this afternoon. The strongest storms are expected to be across Western Minnesota. Then the “leftover” energy will give the Coulee Region a chance for thunderstorms. Timing is mainly overnight with the storms weakening as they enter the region. Yet, a few storms could bring strong winds and small hail.

A few lingering showers will dissipate by mid-morning Saturday. Then the sunshine will make a return but a light northerly wind and will influence a comfortable weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

The next chance for rain and storms will again be an overnight system Sunday. As of this morning, there is a slight chance for a stronger storm but more details will come through the weekend.

Monday through Wednesday will bring a quick return to warmer, more humid conditions. However, it will be paired with an active pattern that could keep rain chances around each day next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett